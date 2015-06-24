CHEAT SHEET
Army Bases to Keep Confederate Names
The U.S. military said it is not considering changing the names of its posts, stations, and bases named after Confederate commanders even as states remove the Confederate flag from statehouses, license plates, and more. "Every Army installation is named for a soldier who holds a place in our military history," said a spokeswoman in a statement. "Accordingly, these historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies. It should be noted that the naming occurred in the spirit of reconciliation, not division." There are approximately 10 Army bases named after Confederate commanders, and all are located in the South. The bases were named long after the Civil War, many during the height of military expansion of World War I. Perhaps the most notable of those bases is sprawling Fort Bragg, North Carolina, named after Confederate Army Gen. Braxton Bragg, who eventually became a military adviser to Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Four of the generals graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
— Nancy A. Youssef