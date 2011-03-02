Army Charges Manning in Leaks

CHEAT SHEET
The other shoe has dropped for Bradley Manning. The Army has charged the private with 22 new counts related to illegally downloading classified documents later published by WikiLeaks. And the most serious of them, aiding the enemy, could result in a death sentence if Manning is convicted—although prosecutors have recommended a life sentence. The charge is connected to the allegation that secrets Manning helped release endangered the lives of U.S. informants in Afghanistan. Manning was originally charged with illegally downloading documents and passing them along to an unauthorized source in July. He is currently being held at the Marine Brig in Quantico, Virginia.