CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. Army Friday released an internal investigation into Dallas shooter Micah Johnson's suspected theft the panties of another soldier while deployed to Afghanistan, which contributed to his departure from the U.S. Another soldier suspected Johnson after she noticed four missing pairs of underwear from her laundry. Another solider said he/she saw Johnson opening drawers.
Johnson, 25, fatally shot five Dallas police officers July 7 during a Black Lives Matter rally. He was killed by a police robot. The Daily Beast first reported about the Army's investigation. Johnson was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves as a private first class.
"Man Johnson, those aren't yours." a soldier told him upon finding them. Another solider saw Johnson had stuffed multiple pairs of underwear in a hoodie. "Don't worry about that," Johnson replied when asked about them. At one point, Johnson tried to throw three of the panties in a dumpster. He also said underwear belonged to a woman at the barber shop who he was having a relationship with, telling another soldier they had sex on a masseuse table.
The woman who filed the complaint said that she and Johnson had been friends for five years and that he at times had made inappropriate comments. Johnson was then moved from the base and when soldiers were sent to clean out his room, they found a grenade in his sleeping bag, as well as two rounds. He was also found to have another soldier's prescription medicine. The Army determined that he had sexually harassed another soldier through his comments and that he had created a hostile work environment. The Army added that it is "processing additional records related to his service for public release."