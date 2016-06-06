Army Reserve Officer Crowned Miss USA

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Army Reserve officer and IT analyst Deshauna Barber was crowned Miss USA 2016 on Sunday night. During the interview section, First Lt. Barber spoke about the effect of allowing women to enter combat roles for the first time. “As a woman in the United States Army, I think it was an amazing job by our government to allow women to integrate into every branch of the military,” she said. “We are just as tough as men. As a commander of my unit, I’m powerful, I am dedicated, and it is important that we recognize that gender does not limit us in the United States.”