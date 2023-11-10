CHEAT SHEET
Army Reservist Admits to Plotting With Jan. 6 Suspect to Kill FBI Agents
A Tennessee man has admitted to plotting with a Jan. 6 defendant to kill FBI personnel who had worked on the defendant’s case. Austin Carter, a 26-year-old who was an Army Reserves member when he was arrested in December 2022, admitted in a plea deal that he plotted with Edward Kelley to commit the murders. A December court filing said Kelley gave Carter a list of 37 law enforcement and FBI employees who worked on his Jan. 6 case, and the pair intended to ambush the Knoxville, Tennessee FBI Field Office “to retaliate against government conduct.” Kelley, in turn, passed the list on to a witness who is cooperating with the feds. According to NBC News, prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence of 120 months in prison or less for Carter.