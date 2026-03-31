Army Suspends Aircrew After Bonkers Kid Rock Helicopter Stunt

The U.S. Army has suspended the crew of two helicopters that did a cringeworthy fly-by of MAGA rocker Kid Rock’s home, NBC News has revealed.

Two AH-64 Apache helicopters hovered just beyond the edge of the musician’s pool within reach of his home in the Nashville suburb of Whites Creek on Saturday—a stunt that quickly went viral on social media.

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, saluted the pilots and repeatedly pumped his fist in the air before sharing a video on social media on Saturday, taking shots at President Donald Trump’s tormentor in chief, California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“This is a level of respect that s--t for brains Governor of California will never know,” the artist wrote.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

“No Kings” protests in Downtown Nashville fueled the jab at Newsom. However, officials said the aircraft were not related to the protests, which Newsom has championed. It is unclear why they were in the area around the rocker’s home—or if their trip was solely for that.

The aircraft flew from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the Nashville area, about 50 miles to the southeast.

NBC News cited an unnamed U.S. official who said that the bonkers stunt earned the crew a suspension. Details are scant, but Maj. Jonathon Bless, a public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, told the Nashville station NewsChannel 5 in a statement that a probe had been launched.

Kid Rock, a golfing buddy of Donald Trump, has carved out an outsized role in Washington as a MAGA celebrity. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity,” he said on Monday, adding that the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell “maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations.”

“We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously,” Bless said.

A military spokesperson told the Daily Beast on Monday that “appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.” The Beast followed up on Tuesday but did not immediately receive an answer.

Kid Rock claps for the now-suspended aircrew. Kid Rock/X

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” the Army said in a statement Monday. “An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.”