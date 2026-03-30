Army Investigating Attack Helicopter Stunt at Kid Rock’s Mini White House

The U.S. Army has launched an investigation after a giddy Kid Rock posted videos of two military helicopters performing low-altitude maneuvers near his home.

The MAGA rocker, a close friend of President Donald Trump, posted videos on X Saturday showing two AH-64 Apache helicopters hovering just beyond the edge of his pool near his house in the Nashville suburb of Whites Creek.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

From the covered deck of his self-styled “Southern White House,” a miniature replica of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kid Rock, 55, saluted the pilots and repeatedly pumped his fist in the air.

“This is a level of respect that s--t for brains Governor of California will never know,” the country singer wrote, apparently referring to Trump nemesis Gavin Newsom. “God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

But military leaders at Fort Campbell were apparently caught off guard by the pilots’ actions, NewsChannel 5 reports. The helicopters’ earlier pass over the “No Kings” protest in Downtown Nashville similarly took Army officials by surprise, according to an Army spokesperson.

“Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as ‘Kid Rock’),” Maj. Jonathon Bless, a public affairs officer for the Fort Campbell-headquartered 101st Airborne Division, told NewsChannel 5 in a statement. “The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

Bless said the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell “maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations.”

“We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously,” he said.

Kid Rock, a golfing buddy of Donald Trump, has carved out an outsized role in Washington as a MAGA celebrity. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Bless later told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that 101st Airborne leaders still don’t know why the helicopters flew over the “No Kings” protest.

“Our pilots do regularly fly routes outside the Fort Campbell area,” he said. “We just don’t know if it was incidental or if it was deliberate.”

When reached for comment, Bless told the Daily Beast in a statement, “These helicopters were flying a route in the Nashville vicinity for training purposes. Any association with the No Kings Rally also happening in Nashville that day is entirely coincidental.”

Bless said, “Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.”

Kid Rock, a golfing buddy of the president, has carved out an outsized role in Washington as a MAGA celebrity—from posing shirtless with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to headlining Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show—but his primary residence remains in Nashville.

The MAGA music star, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, spent two decades building his 27,000-square-foot White House replica, complete with a gold urinal and matching shower, according to Realtor.com.