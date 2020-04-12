Arne Wilhelmsen, Royal Caribbean Cruises Founder, Dead at 90
Arne Wilhelmsen, a founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises and a veteran member of its board of directors, has died at age 90, according to a company statement. “At a time when the rest of the world thought cruising was a niche use for old transatlantic liners, Arne was already seeing glimmers of the growth that was possible,” said the company’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain. “He had a vision of the modern cruise industry when the ‘industry’ might have been a dozen used ships, total.” The company said he died on Saturday in Palma, Spain, but did not provide a cause of death. Wilhelmsen, a pioneer of the cruise industry, founded Royal Caribbean in 1968 along with his family’s shipping company, Anders Wilhelmsen & Co AS.
