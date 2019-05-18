Former California governor and Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger said in a tweet that he did not realize he had been attacked when a man delivered a flying kick to the back of his neck at a children’s sporting event in South Africa. The Terminator tweeted, “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you.” He added that he was just glad that “the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.” The 71-year-old had just finished filming the children and was greeting fans when the attacker, who was quickly nabbed by security, nailed him.