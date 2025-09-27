Arnold Schwarzenegger Moonlights as Munich Oktoberfest Band Conductor
BARBELL TO BATON
Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted in Munich conducting a band during the German city’s famed Oktoberfest festivities. The Terminator star and former California governor, 78, was directing the live music band and the crowd, who were singing along, at a beer tent on Friday. The former bodybuilder took selfies with the musicians after conducting, per German news agency dpa. The Austrian-born star adorned a Bavarian-style leather jacket, button-down shirt, and jeans. His partner, Heather Milligan, and son, Christopher, came along with him. Schwarzenegger has visited the Marstall festival hall several times before. Munich’s Oktoberfest is the world’s largest folk festival and takes place in the southern German state of Bavaria. In 2024, Schwarzenegger was spotted at the festival conducting the band wearing traditional lederhosen shorts. It wasn’t all a party, however. The former governor was stopped for hours last year by customs at Munich Airport, sporting an undeclared luxury watch. This year’s Oktoberfest, which attracts up to 6 million visitors, began on Sept. 20 and will continue until Oct. 5.