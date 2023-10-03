Arnold Schwarzenegger Roasts Trump’s Claim About His Weight
TRUE LIES
Arnold Schwarzenegger became the latest commentator to weigh in on Donald Trump’s dubious claim of tipping the scales at just 215 pounds on Monday night. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the seven-time Mr. Olympia was asked for his opinion on the matter. “Do you think it is possible that he weighs 215 pounds?” Kimmel asked. “Yeah, as much as it’s possible that there is no climate change,” Schwarzenegger answered. “And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to really reduce pollution.” He went on to add: “Look, we all know the way he is, and if it makes him feel good to, you know, tell everyone he weighs 215, I think everyone laughs about it because he does not look like he weighs 215.” Instead, Arnie claimed, Trump looks “a little bit more like maybe 315 or something.”