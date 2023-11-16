Woman Sues Arnold Schwarzenegger Over Injuries Suffered in 2022 Car Crash
‘RECKLESSLY’
Arnold Schwarzenegger is being sued by a woman who was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into her Prius last January, according to TMZ. The lawsuit claims the former California governor was driving “wrongfully and recklessly” when the multi-vehicle crash occurred along a Los Angeles roadway. It blames Schwarzenegger for causing “shock and injury” to the victim’s nervous system, with the woman saying she believes her injuries “will result in some permanent disability.” The tabloid reported that Schwarzenegger, who was not injured, was “in the wrong,” with law enforcement sources saying that he turned left on a red light. The woman, who was taken to a hospital with what was reported at the time to be a minor head injury, is suing Schwarzenegger for medical expenses, property damage, and more. The complaint comes just weeks after he was hit with a separate lawsuit over his allegedly “negligent” driving, brought by a cyclist the Terminator actor accidentally hit with his SUV earlier this year.