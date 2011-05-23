Arnold’s Daughter Deletes Forgiveness Tweet

CHEAT SHEET

    Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s oldest daughter, Katherine, 21, on Monday erased a tweet from last week where she vaguely spoke about forgiveness. Instead, on Monday, she posted “As my healing begins after this crazy week, I ask for privacy! This is only the business of my family and please respect that!” Last year, Katherine wrote a personal blog post about Father’s Day, writing that when she was “younger, [her father] was away on movie sets so much of the time, I didn’t feel close to him… since my father became governor, we’ve grown much closer and not just because he’s home all the time.” Her father admitted last week he had fathered a child outside his marriage and said he was “ truly sorry” to his family. Katherine and her mother were spotted on a beach in Malibu together this weekend, while Arnold was photographed driving alone in Santa Monica.

