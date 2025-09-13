Arrae’s Clear Protein Replaced My Go-To ‘Bro-tein’ Shakes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I know I’m a little late to the party, but Arrae’s new(ish) Clear Protein has already worked its way into my daily routine—and that says a lot coming from someone who lives on two shakes a day to cover my bases. As a certified Pilates instructor who also lifts three times a week, I live by the motto “tiny but mighty.”

My main focus right now is building muscle, which means hitting my protein goals is non-negotiable. I aim for two protein shakes a day to hit my protein goals, but convenience is my top priority. Between teaching classes, traveling, and squeezing in my own workouts, I need grab-and-go options that don’t slow me down.

Normally, I’m a Core Power girl because they’re premade and effortless (who has time for a blender?), but I couldn’t resist trying Arrae’s Clear Protein in the Raspberry Yuzu flavor. The single-serve pouches—like the electrolyte sticks I always carry—felt like a total game-changer. No big tubs, no scoops, no mess. I just toss a packet in my bag and go. The real question was whether this fruity, “clear” protein could actually hold up against my tried-and-true shakes.

On-the-Go Friendly

From the start, I loved the look and feel of the packets. They don’t scream “gym bro,” and are so easy to toss in my bag. Mixing it up is simple: stir into 16–32 ounces of water (I like about 20 ounces). The powder dissolves pretty well, though I did notice a few clumps here and there, which was probably more from my rushed mixing than the formula itself. Still, it was way easier and lighter than blending up a heavy shake in the morning.

The best part? In addition to 15 grams of protein, the powder supplement also contains skin-loving collagen and essential electrolytes (sodium, potassium, and magnesium).

Taste & Texture: Fruity, Refreshing, and Sweet

I’ll admit, I was worried this would be chalky and taste more like cough syrup than fruit. I usually lean toward creamy formulas with milkshake-inspired flavors (chocolate, vanilla, etc.). But the first sip of Clear Protein surprised me—it was crisp, light, and more like juice than a shake. The Raspberry Yuzu flavor is bright with no weird, artificial aftertaste. It is sweeter than I usually preferred in the past, but I’ve come to crave it.

On days when I want to cut the sweetness, I add a lemon wedge, which perfectly balances the flavor. Texture-wise, it’s smooth and easy on the stomach—no bloating or feeling weighed down.

My Routine With Clear Protein

I drink Clear Protein almost daily, first thing in the morning. It’s become a part of my pre-workout ritual—I sip it before Pilates or weight training, and I feel fueled but not weighed down. Normally, if I wait too long for breakfast, I get edgy-hungry. With this, I feel steady until I sit down for an actual meal.

I also love how much it simplifies my mornings. As I mentioned above, these packets aren’t just protein; they’re a three-in-one formula with electrolytes, collagen, and protein, which helps boost performance and recovery while helping me meet my protein goals without adding additional calories.

Benefits I’ve Noticed

The convenience factor is unbeatable—I toss a packet in my bag, stir it into water, and sip. No blender bottle is required, and of course, there is no cleanup. On top of that, it doubles as a hydration booster thanks to the added electrolytes (500 milligrams of sodium, 200 milligrams of potassium, 60 milligrams of magnesium).

With 15 grams of fast-absorbing whey and collagen, it makes hitting my protein target effortless, even when I’m traveling or bouncing between classes. As a vegetarian, I could go without the collagen, but since I’m not super strict, it hasn’t been a deal-breaker. Plus, the clean formula is another huge selling point—each packet has zero sugar or fat and only 70 calories.

Clear Protein vs. Traditional Whey

Clear Protein is still made from whey—it’s just processed differently for a lighter consistency and fruitier profile. The difference really comes down to texture and how you want to use it. Both provide essential amino acids and support recovery, so neither is “better” across the board. Clear Protein fits the bill if you’re watching calories or looking for something a bit lighter. If you’re bulking, a creamier, higher-calorie shake might make more sense.

Personally, I like having both options in rotation. That said, I keep in mind that supplements are just that—supplements. Whole foods like chicken, fish, beans, or tofu are still the best protein sources for a well-rounded diet. Clear Protein has been amazing for convenience and consistency, but it’s not a meal replacement.

Comparisons & Value

Compared to my usual go-to Core Power milkshake, Arrae’s Clear Protein feels lighter and more refreshing. Core Power is what I reach for when I want creamy and filling; Arrae is what I grab when I want hydration and energy without heaviness. It’s not about replacing one with the other, but having the flexibility to rotate depending on my mood and schedule.

Price-wise, a box of Arrae’s Clear Protein costs a little more upfront than Core Power, but it actually works out to be a bit cheaper per serving—and even less if you subscribe. For me, the travel-ready packets plus the clean, minimalist formula make it feel like the better value overall.

Final Verdict

Arrae’s Clear Protein has officially earned a spot in my routine. It’s light, fruity, and so easy to travel with. I love that it also hydrates, helps me hit my protein goals, and keeps my mornings simple. Yes, it is a bit sweeter than I typically like, but the Raspberry Yuzu flavor is refreshing—and a squeeze of lemon tones it down perfectly.

