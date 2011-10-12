Arrest in Celebrity Hack Scandal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
“Operation Hackerazzi” may be a success. On Wednesday the FBI arrested a man in connection with hacking the email accounts of celebrities including Christina Aguilera, Mila Kunis, and Scarlett Johansson. The Hollywood hacker is reportedly a 35-year-old Florida man. After alleged nude photos of Johansson sprang up on websites last month, the FBI launched an investigation. As groups like Anonymous and LulzSec make headlines for targeting government websites, experts believe that the Hollywood hacking is unrelated.