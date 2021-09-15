New Twist: Arrest Made in Alex Murdaugh Shooting

The legal drama surrounding a prominent South Carolina family took a new turn on Tuesday when police arrested a suspect in connection with the mysterious shooting of troubled lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Daily Beast that a suspect was in custody, though no name or details were immediately released. The development was first reported by WJBF.

Murdaugh has been at the center of a bizarre saga with more twists than a Lowcountry backroad. It includes a double murder, drug addiction, and allegations of embezzlement.

The 53-year-old attorney is the scion of a powerful legal dynasty and was a partner in the firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick, which was founded by his great-grandfather.

In 2019, the clan—which controlled the local prosecutor’s office for decades—was thrust into the headlines when Murdaugh’s son Paul was charged with a drunken boating accident that killed a young woman.

Then in June, Alex Murdaugh discovered Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie, 52, shot to death near the dog kennels of the family’s sprawling hunting estate.

As the double homicide remained unsolved, Alex Murdaugh’s life appears to have spiraled out of control.

Two weeks ago, he called 911 from a country road to report that he had been shot in the head, reportedly while changing a tire. The circumstances were shrouded in confusion—and then things got even murkier.

Murdaugh suddenly announced that he was entering rehab for drug addiction and resigning from his law firm, saying that he had made “a lot of decisions that I truly regret.”

That intriguing statement was then followed by the firm’s announcement that Murdaugh was under investigation for allegedly misappropriating funds—a matter that state police are also now probing.