Arrest Warrant Issued for Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. for Allegedly Spanking an Officer’s Butt

Read it at NOLA
The New Orleans Police Department reportedly obtained an arrest warrant for NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. after a video surfaced that shows him spanking a security guard on the butt in the locker room after Monday’s national championship game. The video shows the former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver slapping a male officer’s behind in the LSU team’s locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The officer had reportedly scolded LSU players for smoking cigars during their post-game celebration in the locker room when Beckham was seen slapping him. A simple battery warrant was signed by a judge Thursday morning, a law enforcement source said, adding that authorities initially sought a misdemeanor sexual battery charge warrant, but it was declined by a judge. If convicted, Beckham could face up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000.