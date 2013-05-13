‘Arrested Development’ Trailer Released

Read it at Mashable
Time to start planning parties that’ll be almost as good as Lucille Bluth’s intervention. The trailer for the fourth season of Arrested Development was released on Sunday, and the gang’s all here. The fourth season will debut on Netflix on May 26, with all 15 episodes streaming at once. Arrested Development was canceled in 2003, but a cult following online and repeated calls for a feature film or a continuation of the series led to the development of a new season entirely on Netflix.