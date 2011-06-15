Arrests in Joss Stone Murder Plot

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
So you want to be a rock and roll star? Listen now to what I say: it could be hazardous. Police in southwestern England have arrested two men, alleging they planned to rob and murder soul singer Joss Stone. After reports of a suspicious vehicle, the two, ages 30 and 33, were arrested with swords, blueprints of Stone’s home, a body bag, ropes, and “forensic-type overalls.” Stone, who’s net worth is estimated at nearly $15 million, said she was “absolutely fine and getting on with life as normal.” It’s not clear if she was home at the time of the arrest.