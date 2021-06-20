Arrests Made in Highway Shooting That Killed Detroit Toddler
‘THIS IS NOT OK’
Michigan police say they have made several arrests in connection with a highway shooting that killed the 2-year-old nephew of a Detroit police officer. No further details were released about the probe into Thursday night’s shooting on Interstate 75. Brian Christian says he was driving when a stranger pulled up and opened fire, hitting his sons: 2-year-old Brison, who was killed, and 9-year-old B.J., who survived. “I believe they tried to shoot at me because they thought I was someone else,” Christian told WDIV. “It was the wrong person.” As a community vigil was held Saturday night, Detroit Police paid tribute to the slain child. “We can’t believe you were taken from us before you had a chance to grow up. This is not ok and you deserved better,” the department said in a Facebook post.