‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Joins Picket Line After Calling Strike ‘Myopic’

Read it at People
Arrow star Stephen Amell, who slammed the actors’ strike as “myopic” and “reductive” and then claimed his words were taken out of context, joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line this week. The Heels actor was spotted outside Warner Bros. Discovery in New York wearing a “SAG-AFTRA Strong” shirt, People reports. “I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t,” he said in his original comments. Later, he clarified, “At least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.” There were no reports of fruit thrown.