Art Institute of Chicago Launches Adopt-a-Dot Campaign for Seurat

This holiday season, instead of giving the tired gift of a star, art lovers have the opportunity to adopt one of the seemingly innumerable dots that compose Georges Seurat’s beloved A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. For those who choose to “Adopt-a-Dot!,” as the Art Institute of Chicago’s campaign is called, they receive a commemorative pin in one of the six colors chosen from the 1884 iconic piece of pointillism. Additionally, the dot’s adoptive parent receives a card describing the location of his or her dot. The dot-adoption program supports the Art Institute’s conservatory and curatorial departments. For $10, adopters receive one dot, while $25 gets you three, and $50 warrants all six colors available—light blue, red, green, pink, dark blue, black. For more information how to adopt your Seurat dot, go to the Art Institute of Chicago’s Web site.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10