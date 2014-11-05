Artie Lange Tweets Racist Sex Fantasy

CHEAT SHEET
Comedian Artie Lange tweeted a sexually explicit fantasy about ESPN First Take host Cari Champion on Tuesday that involved her being a slave. “Here’s the scenario I’m using to jerkoff to chick on First Take I’m T. Jefferson & she’s my slave. She beats the shit out of me & runs free,” Lange tweeted. ESPN called his tweets “reprehensible" and said they "objectify and demean one of our valued employees under the thin guise of ‘comedy.’” Champion has not yet commented, but Lange responded to the backlash. “I would rather load trucks for a living then ever apologize to one of these awful PC groups ruining the country. So that's a NO,” he tweeted. “But if it upset the lady in question that's another story. Let me say to Cari Champion if this hurt u in any way I'm sorry.”