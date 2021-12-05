Artist Didn’t Know Fugitive Michigan Parents Hid in His Studio: Lawyer
BRUSHING IT OFF
The artist whose studio the parents of the alleged Oxford High School gunman were found in has said he didn’t know the couple were staying there, according to his lawyer. Andrzej Sikora, who is cooperating with police, had a “friendly relationship” with James and Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Clarence Dass said. He explained that the couple had gone to Sikora’s Detroit studio Friday morning. Sikora was unaware of the charges against them. “They were there in the daytime,” Dass said, explaining that the Crumbleys went to his client “for safety.” Sikora, the attorney added, “left in the early evening. He didn’t even know they were still there.”
The Crumbleys were located by fugitive teams early Saturday morning. Local authorities, who began looking for them Friday afternoon, said they appeared to be deliberately evading police by “hiding” at the studio. The Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced Saturday that it was considering charging an unnamed person who “aided” the couple in getting into the building. Sikora, 65, has not been charged. An undersheriff with the Oakland County police confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday authorities were in the process of setting up an interview with the artist.