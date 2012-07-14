CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FALLEN IDOL

    Artist Paints Over Paterno Halo

    Gene J. Puskar / AP Photo

    An artist removed the halo on a mural of late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno at State College after a report came out Friday that alleged Paterno and others in the university’s administration knew about reports of child abuse by former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Michael Pilato had put a halo over Paterno’s image after Paterno’s death, but Pilato said Saturday that he felt he had to remove it. Pilato also removed Sandusky from the mural last year, but said he hasn’t decided yet what to do about former university president Graham Spanier.

    Read it at The Associated Press