Artists Are Canceling Tours in Droves Amid Ticket Sales Crisis
Music tours are being struck down by “blue dot fever.” Post Malone and the Pussycat Dolls are just two of the latest acts to cancel shows because they allegedly haven’t been able to sell enough tickets. The term, told to Page Six by an insider, refers to a high number of blue dots on venue seating maps, which demarcate available spaces on the Ticketmaster website. “Seems that Post Malone came down with a serious case of Blue Dot Fever,” the insider said on Monday, “and it’s contagious.” Semafor reports that artists such as Meghan Trainor and Zayn Malik have also been affected. B2B outlet Ticket News, which focuses on the ticketing market, noted in its coverage that the issue likely stems from most artists being unable to replicate the pricing structure and sheer demand of Taylor Swift. It notes that too many other tours are being created on the pretense that the same demand exists for their artists, leading fans to vote with their wallets, blue dots, and ultimately canceled shows. Malone, Trainor, and Malik all cited different reasons for their canceled shows, Page Six reported.