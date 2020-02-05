American Airlines and United Shut Down Hong Kong Flights
Hong Kong has imposed a 14-day quarantine on everyone arriving in the city from the mainland, but the new ruling may have come too late after the first coronavirus death on the island was announced. Officials say there are 21 confirmed cases in Hong Kong as of Wednesday. Deaths on mainland China have now reached 490, according to Chinese officials, who warned that the virus could be passed from a pregnant mother to an unborn child after a case at the Wuhan Children Hospital. American Airlines and United announced Wednesday that they have halted their flights to Hong Kong until Feb. 20, citing a lack of demand. Cathay Pacific, already stung by months of political unrest in Hong Kong, on Wednesday asked its employees to take an unpaid three-week leave as it struggles to cope with flight cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.