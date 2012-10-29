As Mitt Goes Moderate, Ryan Recedes

CHEAT SHEET
Remember that other haircut? Paul Ryan has cut less of a conspicuous figure recently as the Republican ticket swerves moderate in the final days of the 2012 presidential race. After getting a red-carpet welcome to the GOP’s team, the wonkish congressman from Wisconsin has been playing second fiddle as Mitt Romney sought to seal up votes among undecideds in swing states. In recent joint stump appearances, Ryan has clapped along with the crowd while Romney took the lead. It’s a welcome change for many Republicans from the Palin days.