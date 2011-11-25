As protesters flood Tahrir Square

CHEAT SHEET
The White House called on Egypt's military rulers to yield power, as tens of thousands of protesters entered Cairo’s Tahrir Square. "The United States strongly believes that the new Egyptian government must be empowered with real authority immediately," the White House said in its strongest statement yet on the issue. Meanwhile protesters massed for what has been dubbed “last chance Friday,” a massive demonstration demanding the immediate transfer of power. Despite days of protests—and violent clashes with police—the military government refused to postpone the elections and named Mubarak-era prime minister Kamal el-Ganzouri to head the next government after his predecessor resigned.