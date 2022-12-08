NYT Union: Support Our Walkout by Breaking Your Wordle Streak
G-U-I-L-D
On Thursday, the only five-letter word that New York Times readers should be focused on is “union.” Ahead of a planned 24-hour work stoppage over stalled contract negotiations, the newspaper’s guild, made up of more than a thousand unionized staffers, is asking supporters to refrain from engaging with Times content—and that includes playing the daily Wordle. “We’re asking readers to stand with us on the digital picket line and not visit any NYT platforms tomorrow,” tweeted reporter Maggie Astor on Wednesday. “Read local news. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak.” Other means of passive support for the labor action, other employees tweeted, extends to not playing the Times’ other games, including its crossword and Spelling Bee. The walkout constitutes the first of its kind at the newspaper in more than four decades, and comes after members of the NewsGuild say they have been consistently frustrated with management’s attitude since their last contract expired last March.