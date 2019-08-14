CHEAT SHEET
A$AP Rocky Reacts to Guilty Verdict: ‘I'm Disappointed’
American rapper A$AP Rocky took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to say he was “disappointed” after a Swedish court ruled he was guilty of assault. Swedish authorities arrested the Harlem-born rapper on July 3, a few days after an altercation took place between Rocky and 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari.
In his Instagram post, Rocky expressed gratitude for those who had supported him throughout his ordeal. “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.” Rocky will pay a fine equivalent to $1,500 USD and will not face prison time.