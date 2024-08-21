Ashanti and Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together
CONGRATULATIONS
Singer Ashanti took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that she has given birth to her and husband Nelly’s first child together. “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!” Ashanti’s caption read in part. In a video posted alongside a mirror selfie, the singer said she gave birth four weeks ago. Her Instagram reveal was fitting as the couple confirmed their pregnancy on the platform back in April following their December wedding. While this is Ashanti’s first time being a parent, Nelly has two children, Chanelle and Cornelle, from a previous relationship. Following post, a representative for the couple confirmed the baby’s name to People. “Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!” the statement read.