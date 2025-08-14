Ashley Biden Says She Caught Husband on Camera With Another Woman as Divorce Drama Spirals

Ashley Biden’s divorce has gotten ugly.

Former President Joe Biden’s daughter, 44, made her split from Howard Krein, 59, public in a pointed way when she posted—and then deleted—a video on Instagram that she claimed showed him and another woman together.

Per the MailOnline, she uploaded a grainy video of a dark-haired man in casual clothes strolling hand-in-hand with a blonde in a strapless black dress.

Set to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Another,” the caption read: “My husband and his girlfriend holding hands.”

While the exact reasons for the split aren’t public—Philadelphia divorce complaints are sealed—the post landed hours after Ashley filed to end her 13-year marriage to the Philadelphia plastic surgeon on Monday, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

She earlier hinted at her mood by posting Insta stories set to Beyoncé’s “Freedom” and Lauryn Hill’s “Freedom Time.”

In the divorce filings, Ashley is seeking spousal support and to remain on Krein’s health and life insurance during the proceedings.

Ashley’s filing signals she’d prefer to avoid a messy court fight, stating that while she is requesting an equal split of all property acquired during their marriage, she is “willing to negotiate a fair and reasonable settlement of all matters.”

The pair met in 2010 through Ashley’s late brother, Beau, and married in 2012 in Greenville, Delaware.

Ashley and Krein were last seen publicly together in the Oval Office in June 2024, when Biden told the nation he was withdrawing from the presidential race after a disastrous debate with President Donald Trump.

Ashley is Jill Biden’s only biological child. Jill married the former president after a 1972 car crash that killed his first wife, Neilia, and their infant daughter, Naomi. His sons Beau, 3, and Hunter, 2, were also injured in the crash.

Monday’s post marks a departure from privacy for Ashley, who kept a low profile even during her father’s presidency, though she surfaced occasionally for family milestones.

Ashley Biden and Howard Krein on a rare public outing with her father, former President Joe Biden. Joshua Roberts/Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Ashley recently defended her father against claims he was cognitively unfit in his final months in office.

In June, she posted a beach photo with her parents and wrote: “I am so grateful—too grateful to be angry about all this b------t.”