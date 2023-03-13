Ashley Graham Responds to Awkward Hugh Grant Oscars Interview

Read it at TMZ
Model-turned-Oscars red carpet interviewer Ashley Graham isn’t holding any grudges against British actor Hugh Grant, who gave her a series of cold answers that went viral as one of Sunday night’s most painfully awkward moments. Speaking with TMZ at the Los Angeles airport Monday, she said she relied on some sage advice from her mother to come to terms with the whole situation. “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness,” she told a reporter who asked about the interview. “So there you go.”