Ashley Judd Mulling Senate Run

What’s better than playing a politician in a movie? For Ashley Judd, the answer may be becoming one herself. The actress is reportedly exploring a 2014 Senate bid, in which she would take on longtime Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell. For Judd, the move isn’t as much of a stretch as one might think. She’s an eighth-generation Kentuckian, extremely politically active, and could raise loads of cash for the Democratic party in the state. Politico reports that Judd has discussed running with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and has a pollster researching her standing in the state. “She is doing all the things that a serious candidate exploring a race should do,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said.