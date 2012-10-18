Ashton’s Relationship Frustrates Demi

CHEAT SHEET
Well, it wasn’t an easy year. People reports that Demi Moore is “jealous and frustrated” by former husband Ashton Kutcher’s relationship with Mila Kunis. Moore, who’s turning 50 soon, split with Kutcher last November after six years of marriage ended with his cheating. Moore’s friends are also concerned about her diminishing weight, saying she still hasn’t recovered. Meanwhile, Kutcher topped Forbes’s list of highest-paid actors, while Kunis was named the Sexiest Woman Alive by Esquire.