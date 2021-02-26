CHEAT SHEET
    Asian Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in NYC's Chinatown Amid Surge of Violence Against the Community

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    An Asian man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the back Thursday in the latest in a rash of attacks on people in New York City’s Asian community. According to NBC New York, a suspect, identified as 23-year-old Salman Muflihi, has been arrested and charged with attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, forgery, and criminal possession of a weapon in the early-evening attack on the unnamed 36-year-old victim outside the federal courthouse in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood. The stabbing was initially being investigated as a possible hate crime, but, according to NBC, the NYPD said it later determined that it wasn’t related to race or ethnicity. However, it’s still the latest in a string of attacks on Asian victims in the city. Democratic District Leader Jenny Low said following the stabbing: “Outrageous isn’t even the right word because we have been seeing so many more attacks on Asians.” The NYPD formed an Asian Hate Crimes Task Force last year after a surge of racist attacks during the pandemic.

