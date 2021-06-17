94-Year-Old Asian Woman Stabbed in SF, Suspect With Criminal Past Arrested
GRUESOME
A 94-year-old Asian woman was stabbed in San Francisco Wednesday, and a suspect—a convicted felon out on bail—is in custody. San Francisco police arrested Daniel Cauich, 35, about two hours after finding Anh Taylor, 94, injured with multiple stab wounds. Cauich, who had previously been arrested on separate occasions for murder and robbery, was charged with elder abuse, attempted homicide, and committing a felony while on bail or release, among other charges.
Mayor London Breed condemned the attack and said in an interview with local outlet KGO that the attack could have been prevented if Cauich had been in jail. “It’s up to the District Attorney to prosecute,” she said, according to SFGATE. “It’s also up to the courts to hold people accountable and something is missing here and a ball is getting dropped.” Taylor was treated at the scene and is expected to recover.