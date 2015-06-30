Siri has always been too clever by half, yet with the new iOS 8, your iPhone’s operating system received a significant comedy upgrade.

And Twitter caught on to the virtual assistant’s chicanery Monday night.

If you ask Siri the following: “What’s zero divided by zero?” you’ll get one helluva response:

“Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.” This witty—and biting—rejoinder is only one in a long line of funny replies. Here are some other examples of questions/statements you can pose to Siri that will yield fun answers: You: “Read me a haiku?” Siri: “Sometimes I wonder / What it would be like to say / “I’d prefer not to.’

You: “I’m naked.” Siri: “I don’t understand what you mean by ‘naked.’ Or at least I’m going to pretend that I don’t.” You: “I’m drunk.”Siri: “Just don’t breathe on me.”

You: “Are you Her?” [Referencing the movie]Siri: “I’m afraid not, [your name], but she could never know you better than I do.”You: What’s your favorite animal?”Siri: “Maybe a tauntaun. But only when I’m cold.”You: “Make me a sandwich.”Siri: “I’m not permitted to prepare food.”You: “Can I borrow some money?”Siri: “[Your name], you know everything I have is yours.”

You: “When is the world going to end?” Siri: “Right after you hear the words ‘fire it up!’”

You: “Who’s your daddy?” Siri: “I know this must mean something… everybody keeps saying this.”

You: “Open the pod bay door.” Siri: “Without your space helmet, [your name], you’re going to find this rather… breathtaking.”

You: “What are you doing later?” Siri: “I’m working on some pickup lines.”