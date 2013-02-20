Assad: I Didn't Start War

CHEAT SHEET
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad denied that he was responsible for starting the civil war in his country in an interview on German television Wednesday. "We didn't launch the war and we didn't choose which kind of war," Assad said. He also denied having chemical weapons, saying "how can I use it to fight groups, small groups of terrorists everywhere, especially in cities...[it's] not realistic and not logical." Assad also called for a "national dialouge."