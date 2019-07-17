CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Ecuador President: Assange Helped Trump Get Elected From London Embassy
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election from Ecuador's embassy in London to help Donald Trump get elected, the former Ecuadorian president has claimed. Former president Rafael Correa told CNN his country was aware that Assange was meddling in the 2016 election while it was happening. “We did notice that he was interfering in the elections and we do not allow that because we have principles, very clear values, as we would not like anyone to interfere in our elections,” said the former leader, who granted asylum in 2012 to Assange. “WikiLeaks' justification was that they were providing truthful information,” Correa went on. “Sure, but [it] was just about Hillary Clinton. Not about Trump. So, they were not saying all the truth. And not saying all the truth is called manipulation.”