Assange Plans Australian Senate Bid

This seems sort of anti-anti-establishment, no? WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is planning to run for Australia's Senate under his newly founded WikiLeaks Party, according to reports. Although the party numbers around 2,000 members, Assange's run will be anything but easy. He's still holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and wanted for questioning related to a sexual-assault case in Sweden. And some in the Australian public seem to mistrust the controversial free-speech activist's sudden interest in Australian politics. (One person, asked whether he would vote for Assange, responded with "Hell no.") Still, the WikiLeaks Party is aiming to raise AU$700,000 to bid for candidates in the states of New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10