Assange Signs $1.5M Book Deal

With his legal costs on the rise, Julian Assange has signed a deal worth $1.5 million to write his autobiography. “I don’t want to write this book, but I have to,” said Assange, who claims to have already spent $307,408 in legal expenses to defend himself against sexual-assault allegations made by two women in Sweden. With money coming in from his U.S. and British publishers, Alfred A. Knopf and Canongate, respectively, in addition to sales in international markets and serialization, his total haul is expected to be at least $1.5 million. Assange is in Britain fighting extradition to the U.S.