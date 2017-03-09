Assange: WikiLeaks Will Give CIA Hacking Info to Tech Firms

CHEAT SHEET
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announced Thursday that the organization will hand over its information on the CIA’s purported hacking capabilities to technology companies. This week, the group posted secret documents that appeared to show the agency’s hacking protocols and capabilities. The documents claimed the CIA is able to, among other things, circumvent encryption technology that many companies rely on for sensitive communications. The CIA has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the documents. “We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out,” Assange said at an online press conference Thursday.