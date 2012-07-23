Assault Reported at Jackson House

CHEAT SHEET
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department allegedly responded to a battery call at the Jackson family house in Calabasas, TMZ reported on Monday. The call came just one day after family matriarch Katherine Jackson was reported missing—although other family members said that report was not correct. Steve Whitmore told TMZ that the sheriff’s department arrived at the family compound after reports of a physical assault—and that police have been investigating the family since April, when family members alleged Katherine Jackson was being emotionally and financially mistreated by other family members. At the time, Katherine reportedly denied to police that she was being mistreated.