Astronomers Attempt ‘Image of the Century’

It would be the first of its kind—photographic proof of a black hole. That is what a team of researchers from 13 major global institutes are trying to accomplish, even though no one has ever actually seen one. “We have abundant evidence that black holes—or something very much like them—exist,” Todd Thompson, astronomy professor at Ohio State University, said. Yet, scientists continue to debate their existence until there is physical proof. The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project will try to capture visible matter as it is absorbed into the black hole thought to be located at the center of our galaxy, in the Milky Way.