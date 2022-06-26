Astroworld Victim’s Family Blast Travis Scott Over New $5.5M Car
A NEW WHIP? NOW?
Though Travis Scott’s newest purchase—a $5.5 million Bugatti car—may be in vogue, some think that the new acquisition was made in poor taste. The family of Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old boy who died at Scott’s Astroworld concert last year, publicly denounced Scott’s decision to buy the car. Bob Hillard, the family’s lawyer, told TMZ, “Ezra would still be alive today, enjoying his summer, if Travis would’ve spent half of what he paid for the Bugatti on simple safety measures at the deadly music festival.” Hillard explained that while he believes Scott is entitled to live his life as he pleases, the purchase seems excessive, and all of the musician’s actions should be viewed within the context of the deadly concert. Scott is currently facing multiple lawsuits over the concert.