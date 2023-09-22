Michael Caine Is Finally ‘Sort of Retired’: ‘I Am Bloody 90’
‘EVERYBODY’S GOING TO DIE’
Michael Caine’s next film might just be his last—again. In 2021, the venerated actor suggested that the Lina Roessler comedy Best Sellers might be his final turn on the silver screen, before he and his reps quickly backtracked. “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” he tweeted at the time. But maybe this time it will stick. In an interview with The Telegraph, Caine said, “I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now.” In that case, the actor’s final role may well be in the forthcoming The Great Escaper, co-starring the late Glenda Jackson. The British icon also reflected on aging into his own legacy, growing slightly morbid at times. Death “could be just around the corner at 90,” he said, adding that he was “quite happy” despite that fact. As for whether the prospect of his own impending demise scares him, Caine shrugged it off. “Everyone’s going to join me eventually. No one’s going to say ‘I’m so sorry you’re going to die—I wish you were like me and not going to die,’” he said. “Everybody’s going to die. At least I’ve lived to fucking 90; I didn’t die at nine, or 19, or 29. I’m 90, and I’ve had the best possible life I could have thought of.”