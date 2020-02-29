They Hate Socialism but Love Sanders at CPAC

The theme of this year’s CPAC was “America vs. Socialism,” as Trumpworld gears up to run against Bernie Sanders, even if they’re not quite ready to say that out loud.

The last three days have been a blur of nasty looks, off-the-record threats, and panels like Socialism: Wrecker of Nations and Destroyer of Societies, Socialism Destroys the Economy, Socialism Destroys Humanity, and Socialism and the Great Awokening, mixed in with talk about Trump’s divine presidency with little room left for old favorites like Democrats want to ban cows and kill your babies. There was hardly a mention of Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren, and just passing ones of Mike Bloomberg. No Burismas or lock-her-up chants.

There was a guy dressed up as Santa “because it’s conservative Christmas,” and a group of conservative grifters including Laura Loomer, Jacob Wohl, Michelle Malkin and Gavin McInnes who weren’t quite invitees but some of whom got on stage or gave interviews.