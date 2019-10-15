CHEAT SHEET
OH NO
At Least 12 Mexican Police Officials Dead in Suspected Gang Ambush: Report
At least a dozen Mexican police officials died after suspected cartel members shot the officials in an ambush in the state of Michoacan, Reuters reports. The ministry for public security said the attack took place in the municipality of Aguililla, which has long been a region of turf wars—particularly for Jalisco New Generation Cartel and other gangs against them. The federal public security ministry said 14 were dead, while the Michoacan public security ministry said 13 died and three were injured in the attack. The Michoacan agency said police were working just north of Aguililla when the attack occurred. A state official told Reuters the attack on three police trucks were perpetrated by local gangsters, and there were no indications that any gang members died. A record 29,000 murders were registered in Mexico last year, and the country’s 2019 murder tally could set a new record with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador struggling to get a hold on crime.